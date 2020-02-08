Thai soldier's shooting rampage kills at least 12

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Suspect Jakraphanth Thomma is still at large

At least 12 people have been shot dead by a Thai soldier in and around the city of Nakhon Ratchasima (also known as Korat), police say.

A defence ministry spokesman told BBC Thai that Jakraphanth Thomma, a junior officer, attacked his boss before stealing a gun and ammunition from a military camp.

He then opened fire at a Buddhist temple and a shopping centre in the city, which is north-east of Bangkok, he added.

The suspect is still at large.

Posts on social media appear to show the scene of a shooting near the shopping centre.

