Passenger plane crashes in Afghanistan

A passenger plane has crashed in eastern Afghanistan, officials have said.

The aircraft came down in the Deh Yak district of Ghazni, to the south west of Kabul, a provincial spokesman told local media.

The plane crashed and caught fire due to technical reasons, the spokesman said.

The plane was initially reported to have belonged to Ariana Airlines but they have now denied this.

No details about casualties have been given.

