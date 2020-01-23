Image copyright EPA Image caption More than half a million Muslims are still believed to live in Myanmar's Rakhine state

The International Court of Justice has ordered measures to prevent the genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar (formerly Burma).

The decision comes despite de facto leader Aun San Suu Kyi defending her country against the accusations in person last month.

Thousands of Rohingya died and more than 700,000 fled to Bangladesh during an army crackdown in 2017.

UN investigators have warned that genocidal actions could recur.

The ICJ case, lodged by the African Muslim-majority nation of The Gambia, called for emergency measures against the Myanmar military until a fuller investigation could be launched.

Myanmar has always insisted it was tackling an extremist threat in Rakhine state.

In her defence statement, Ms Suu Kyi described the violence as an "internal armed conflict" triggered by Rohingya militant attacks on government security posts.