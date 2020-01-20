Asia

Sri Lanka: 'Too many twins' hinder world record attempt

  • 20 January 2020

An attempt to set a world record in Sri Lanka for the largest gathering of twins appears to have failed after too many turned up.

The organisers of the event - Sri Lanka Twins - called on the island's twins to gather at a sports stadium in the capital, Colombo, to try to break Taiwan's Guinness World Record set in 1999.

The record then was 3,961 pairs of twins, 37 sets of triplets and four sets of quadruplets together in one place.

But a bigger than expected crowd flocked to the stadium on Monday, causing long queues and meaning strict rules on registration were hindered.

Presentational white space
Sri Lankan twins pose for a picture during the Sri Lanka Twins event in Colombo on 20 January 2020 Image copyright AFP
Presentational white space

Twins turned up in expectation of a record... but there were long queues as birth certificates were checked...

Presentational white space
Twins wait in the line to register their names during an event to attempt to break the world record for the biggest gathering of twins in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on 20 January 2020 Image copyright Reuters
Presentational white space

...with participants needing to pose for photographs and wait for at least five minutes.

Presentational white space
Sri Lankan twins pose for a group picture at the Sri Lanka twins event in Colombo on 20 January 2020 Image copyright AFP
Presentational white space

The organisers were aiming to break the world record, with 5,000 pairs of twins.

Presentational white space
Twins pose for photographs at the Sri Lanka Twins event in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on 20 January 2020 Image copyright Reuters
Presentational white space

There are 14,000 pairs of twins registered with the organisation in Sri Lanka, AFP reports.

Presentational white space
Twins pose for photographs at the Sri Lanka Twins event in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on 20 January 2020 Image copyright Reuters
Presentational white space

Two army generals, Jayantha and Pooraka Seneviratne...

Presentational white space
Sri Lankan Army generals twins, Jayantha (L) and Pooraka (R) Seneviratne Image copyright AFP
Presentational white space

...led a contingent of twins from the Sri Lankan military.

Presentational white space
A pair of twins but in different forces, and another pair in the same force attend the Sri Lanka Twins event at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium in Colombo on 20 January 2020 Image copyright EPA
Presentational white space

The organisers say the huge turnout meant they had probably been unable to meet the strict guidelines set by Guinness World Records...

Presentational white space
Buddhist monks Padiyapalalle Sugathasara and Padiyapalalle Vipulasara Image copyright Reuters
Presentational white space

... although it will be two weeks before they find out if they qualified for the record or not.

Presentational white space
Twins wait in line to register at the Sri Lanka Twins event in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on 20 January 2020 Image copyright Reuters
Presentational white space

The organisers have vowed to set up another event, and many participants said they would be happy to try again.

Presentational white space
Navy volunteer twins pose for a picture at the gathering Image copyright AFP
Presentational white space

All pictures subject to copyright.

More on this story