Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Khagendra Thapa Magar was named the shortest living man who could walk

The world's shortest man who could walk, as verified by Guinness World Records (GWR), has died at a hospital in Nepal at the age of 27.

Khagendra Thapa Magar, from Nepal's Baglung district, measured 67.08cm (2ft 2.41in).

His brother told AFP news agency he died on Friday following a battle with pneumonia.

GWR paid tribute to Mr Magar, saying he "didn't let his small size stop him from getting the most out of life".

Mr Magar was recognised as the world's smallest man on his 18th birthday in 2010, at a ceremony attended by local and international dignitaries.

"I don't consider myself to be a small man. I'm a big man. I hope that having this title enables me to prove it and get a proper house for me and my family," he said at the time.

GWR has two categories for people of short stature - mobile and non-mobile. Filipino Junrey Balawing, who is unable to walk or stand unaided, is the world's shortest non-mobile man, measuring 59.93cm.

Mr Magar lost his title as the world's shortest mobile man to fellow Nepalese national Chandra Bahadur Dangi, who measured 54.6cm. However, he regained it following Mr Dangi's death in 2015.

Mr Magar was first spotted by a travelling salesman when he was 14 and taken to local fairs, where children paid to be photographed next to him.

After gaining recognition from GWR in 2010, he travelled around the world and made television appearances in Europe and the US. He also became an official face of Nepal's tourism campaign.

Craig Glenday, GWR's editor-in-chief, said he was "terribly sad" to hear the news of Mr Magar's death.

"His bright smile was so infectious that he melted the hearts of anyone who met him," he said.

The record for the shortest living mobile man is now held by Edward Hernandez of Colombia, who measures 70.21cm.

