Image copyright EPA

Taal volcano in the Philippines started to erupt on Sunday. Rumbling sounds and tremors were followed by a huge plume of ash being released into the sky.

Towns around Taal - which is about 70km (45 miles) south of the capital Manila - were coated in thick ash and sludge, and in the early hours of Monday morning the volcano began to spew lava.

Taal is the Philippines' second most active volcano. It is also one of the world's smallest volcanoes, and has recorded at least 34 eruptions in the past 450 years.

Lightning was seen striking around the volcano's ash clouds as it erupted.

Image copyright Getty Images

Ash has settled over many of the surrounding towns and cities.

Image copyright Reuters

Image copyright Reuters

About 8,000 people are being evacuated from the area - including this young man, who lives at the foot of the volcano in Batangas province.

Image copyright AFP

Others, such as these residents of Tanauan town, have left in heavy duty vehicles that needed to drive through thick ashy mud.

Image copyright AFP

Others have made their way on motorbikes and mopeds - sending clouds of ash up behind them.

Image copyright EPA

But some residents haven't been able to evacuate.

This cat and her young kittens waited under a bridge for the ash to clear.

Image copyright EPA

Residents in Tagaytay City gathered to watch the volcano erupting on Monday.

Image copyright Reuters

All images copyright