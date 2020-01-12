Image copyright EPA Image caption The plume of ash stretched 1km (0.6 miles) into the sky

A volcano in the Philippines has emitted a giant plume of ash, prompting authorities to order the evacuation of some 8,000 people living nearby.

The plume coming from the Taal volcano, south of the capital Manila, stretched about 1km (0.6 miles) into the sky.

Rumbling sounds and tremors were also reported around Taal - the Philippines' second-most active volcano - on Sunday.

Authorities raised the alert level, warning that a "hazardous eruption" was possible within weeks.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology also warned residents living nearby of a possible "volcanic tsunami".

Ash began falling in nearby areas on Sunday, with residents advised to wear masks.

A man in the popular holiday resort of Tagaytay told Reuters news agency he was having lunch when he heard a rumbling sound.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Ash has begun falling on areas around the volcano

Image copyright Jon Patrick Laurence Yen via Reuters Image caption The volcano is located on an island in the middle of Taal lake

"We saw the volcano erupting. It rained and some small pebbles fell to the ground," Jon Patrick Yen said. "I did not expect to see such spectacle."

The Philippine institute has urged people living around the volcano, located on an island in the middle of Taal lake, and two nearby "high-risk" municipalities to evacuate.

Tall is one of the world's smallest volcanoes. It has recorded at least 34 eruptions in the past 450 years.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some residents wore plastic bags to protect themselves from volcanic ash mixed with rainwater

You might be interested in watching: