Jakarta floods: 'Not ordinary rain', say officials

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption New Year's Eve in Jakarta saw rainfall through the night

At least 16 people have died in flooding in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, after the city had its most intense rainfall for at least 24 years.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) measured 377 millimetres of rainfall per day at an airport in East Jakarta.

That's the most most rain in a single day since at least 1996, when records supplied by the agency began.

"The rain falling on New Year's Eve... is not ordinary rain," said the agency.

Floods are common in the city around this time of year.

It is one of the reasons President Joko Widodo has announced plans to move the capital to East Borneo in the next few years.

Jakarta is one of the fastest-sinking cities in the world and experts say it could be entirely submerged by 2050.