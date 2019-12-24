Image copyright Palembang Search and Rescue Agency/Instagram Image caption Some 120 people are working to rescue survivors

At least 25 people in Indonesia have died, with another 13 injured, after a bus plunged down a steep ravine and landed in a river.

Some 37 passengers, plus a driver, were onboard the bus in South Sumatra province when it plunged around 100 metres on Monday night.

Authorities have deployed 120 rescue workers to help survivors and retrieve the dead.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

The bus left Bengkulu city, on Sumatra island, earlier on Monday.

According to local media, it was going to the city of Palembang located several hours away.

The accident happened at the Liku Lematang area at around 23:15 local time (16:15 GMT).

Image copyright Second Brig. Popo Anugrah Image caption The accident happened near midnight

Pagar Alam Police chief Dolly Gumara said the police were currently "prioritising" evacuating survivors.

He also called for victims' families to identify their relatives at the hospital.

Roads around the site of the accident have been closed and police say they have issued warnings to motorists.