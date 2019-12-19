Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Andal Ampatuan is part of the powerful Ampatuan family clan

A court in the Philippines has found the masterminds of the worst political massacre in the country guilty of murder.

In 2009, 58 people - 32 of them journalists - were killed when their convoy was attacked in the southern province of Maguindanao.

Brothers Datu Andal Ampatuan and Zaldy Ampatuan were sentenced to life in prison. A third brother was acquitted.

The case was seen as a test of the integrity of the justice system.

It comes amid claims by rights groups that impunity for powerful politicians is on the rise in the country, says the BBC's Howard Johnson in Manila.

What happened in Maguindanao?

The restive province of Maguindanao had for years been governed by the Ampatuan family, who occupied almost all the political posts in the area.

But in the elections for provincial governor, a rival from another influential clan emerged - Esmael Mangudadatu.

On Nov 23 in 2009, a convoy of vehicles carrying the wife, sisters and other female relatives of Mangudadatu set out to register their candidate for the poll.

A group of 32 journalists and media workers were also there to capture the event - a total of 58 people were present.

Their convoy was kidnapped by henchmen allegedly sent by members of the Ampatuan clan, who ordered them brought to a hilltop and shot.

Their bodies were found in a mass grave.

"My wife was shot 17 times. They shot her breasts, her private part. I cannot just forget that," said Mangudadatu, who eventually went on to be elected the governor of Maguindanao.

The Ampatuans deny all charges.