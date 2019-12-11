Image copyright Jeremy MILLER / Bougainville Referendum Commission Image caption Upe men casting their votes during the referendum

The people of Bougainville, an island group in Papua New Guinea, have voted overwhelmingly for independence.

Voters had two options - more autonomy, or full independence. Of the 181,000 ballots, almost 98% were in favour of independence.

The referendum was approved by the Papua New Guinea government, but the result is non-binding.

Nevertheless, the landslide victory will put pressure on PNG to grant Bougainville independence.