New Zealand has been hit by a deadly volcanic eruption, which has left some families grieving loved ones and others desperately awaiting information.

Forty-seven people were on the privately-owned White Island, or Whakaari, volcano when it erupted on Monday.

Officials have so far confirmed six fatalities and said eight people were still missing - feared to be dead. More than 30 people have been injured, with many reported to have suffered severe burns.

Of the 47 visitors to the island at the time; 24 were from Australia, nine from the US, five from New Zealand, four from Germany, two from China, two from the UK, and one person from Malaysia.

No names have been publicly released by the authorities. The information that has emerged has come from relatives and friends, and this is subject to change. This is what we know at the moment.

Hayden Marshall-Inman, New Zealand tour guide - dead

Local tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman was the first person named to have died.

His brother confirmed his death on Facebook, writing: "Friends and family, very sad news this evening. My bro Hayden Marshall-Inman has past [sic] away doing the one thing he loved. Thanks for all your messages. I'll be in touch when we know more."

The post was accompanied by a picture of the family dressed in animal outfits.

His brother, who did not want to be named, told local media that Hayden had been doing tours for the past 15 years and knew the risks.

"It is what it is, he died doing what he loved", he said.

Tipene Maangi, New Zealand tour guide - missing

Fellow tour guide Tipene Maangi had apparently only been working for White Island Tours for a few months before the eruption. A relative said he was not supposed to work on Monday.

Loved ones described the 23-year-old, known as Tip, as "the entertainer" and "confident and outspoken".

A vigil was held in his honour on Tuesday, with relatives calling for his safe return home.

In a message on Facebook, his cousin said: "You've got more than enough attention, it's time to make an entrance, it's time to come out singing your heart out."

Anthony, Kristine, Jesse and Winona Langford, Australian family - missing

Anthony Langford, 51, his wife Kristine​, and their two teenage children Jesse, 19, and Winona, 17, have been reported as missing.

Anthony's brother told Australia's Seven News that the family, from Sydney, were on a cruise to the island at the time of the eruption.

Lauren and Matt Urey, US newlyweds - injured

US newlyweds Lauren and Matt Urey were on their honeymoon at the time of the eruption. Lauren's mother, Barbara Barham, told the Washington Post the couple from Virginia had plans to visit a live volcano and were not concerned about possible eruptions.

Matt, 36, left his own mother a voicemail message saying they had been "burned very bad".

"He said he would try to call as soon as he could, but talking and making phone calls was difficult," Ms Barham said of the message that Matt's mother relayed to her. "His hands were so badly burned it was hard for him to make a phone call."

Matt and 32-year-old Lauren were taken to hospital on Monday and the families have since been waiting for more information.

One of Matt's cousins called for prayers for the couple on Facebook. Lauren's mother said she was on her way to see them.

Australian family: Lisa Hosking - injured; Zoe Hosking and Gavin Dallow - missing

Engineer Lisa Hosking was found alive with severe burns on Tuesday but her daughter, 15-year-old Zoe Hosking, and partner, 53-year-old Gavin Dallow, remain missing.

The family from Adelaide were on a two-week cruise and it is believed that they were on a day trip to White Island when the volcano erupted.

Gavin's father Brian Dallow told Australia's Seven News he had a "restless" night on Monday awaiting information.

"We're hoping they're in hospital somewhere because, as far as we know, they didn't get back on the ship," he said.

Julie and Jessica Richards, Australian mother and daughter - missing

Mother and daughter Julie and Jessica Richards, aged 47 and 20, have been reported missing.

Julie's sister, Barbara Whitehead, told Australia's ABC network that relatives were "overwhelmed" amid a lack of information from authorities in New Zealand.

"We've rung the hospital; we've rung the cruise line; we've rung the New Zealand police hotline and nobody can tell us anything," she said.

Jason Griffiths, Australian tourist - injured

Jason Griffiths, 33, suffered serious burns in the eruption, his family says.

His brother-in-law, Steve Jarzynski, told news site Stuff that Jason was in hospital in a critical condition.

"He's hurt pretty bad," he said.

Jason had been talking about the cruise since last year. Steve said he "loved travelling. He loved seeing the world".

Karla Mathews and Richard Elzer, Australian tourists - missing

Australian couple Karla Mathews and Richard Elzer, both 32, were said to be travelling with Jason Griffiths and one other friend when the volcano erupted.

Jason's brother-in-law, Steve Jarzynski, said the pair were still missing.

Jake Milbank, New Zealand guide celebrating birthday - injured

Image copyright Jake Milbank/Facebook

New Zealand tour guide Jake Milbank was working on the island on his birthday on Monday when the volcano erupted, according to the New Zealand Herald.

He is now in hospital with burns to 80% of his body and his family by his side, the paper says.

In September his high school posted on Facebook about a trip to the island and paid tribute to its ex-student, described as an "awesome tour guide".