This is President Trump's first trip to Afghanistan since taking office in 2017

US President Donald Trump has made an unannounced visit to American troops in Afghanistan, his first trip to the country since taking office in 2017.

Speaking to troops at Bagram Air Field, Mr Trump said the US was "substantially" drawing down its troops in Afghanistan, without giving specific numbers.

The visit comes a week after a prisoner swap with the Taliban aimed at restarting talks with the group.

He also met President Ashraf Ghani.