Islamists sentenced to death for 2016 cafe attack

Seven Islamists have been sentenced to death for a 2016 attack on Bangladesh café which left 22 people dead, mostly foreigners.

Islamist militants carried out the attack at the Holey Artisan cafe in an upmarket neighbourhood in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka.

