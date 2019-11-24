Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The former member of Kara had recently staged a music comeback

South Korean singer and actress Goo Hara has been found dead at her home in Seoul, police say.

The 28-year-old is best known as a former member of the K-Pop group Kara, which she joined in 2008.

Goo had also appeared on television and released music by herself.

Police say the cause of death is still under investigation. She appeared at a series of comeback performances last week after being hospitalised in May following an alleged suicide attempt.

The singer later apologised for causing "concerns and a commotion" among her fans over the incident. Reports said her manager had, at the time, found her unconscious.

Goo was found dead about 18:00 local time (09:00 GMT) on Sunday in her home, the Gangnam Police Department was quoted by Yonhap news agency as saying.

Her last post on Instagram, shared with her 1.5m followers on Saturday, was a photograph of herself in bed with the caption: "Good night".

Her first solo EP, released in 2015, peaked at number four in the Korean music charts. She had signed with a talent management agency in Japan in June and released a song named Midnight Queen earlier this month, Variety reports.

Fans have been taking to social media to express their shock and pay tribute to the singer.

Her death comes just over a month since another former K-Pop girl band member, Sulli, was also found dead in a suspected suicide.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hara (second from right) was with the group until they disbanded in 2016

If you or someone you know are feeling emotionally distressed, BBC Action Line has more information.

In the UK you can call for free, at any time to hear recorded information 0800 066 066.In addition, you can call the Samaritans free on 116 123 (UK and Ireland). Mind also has a confidential telephone helpline- 0300 123 339 (Monday-Friday, 9am-6pm).