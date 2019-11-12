Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ashraf Ghani said the prisoners would be released from Bagram prison

Afghanistan is to release three high-ranking Taliban prisoners in exchange for two hostages held by the group, said the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The two hostages, one US and one Australian, were lecturers at the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul when they were kidnapped in 2016.

Anas Haqqani, a leading figure in Haqqani militant group, and two other senior commanders are part of the deal.

It is thought the exchange could lead to progress in national peace talks.

"In order to pave the way for a face-to-face negotiations with the Taliban, the government has decided to free Taliban prisoners in exchange for two university professors," Mr Ghani said in a televised speech.

The hostages involved in the swap are US citizen Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks. The pair appeared in a video, released in 2017, appealing to then US President-elect Donald Trump to agree to a deal to secure their release.