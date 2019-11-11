Image copyright CUPID PRODUCER Image caption The moment before the police officer fired his first round

A policeman has shot at least one person during protests in Hong Kong.

Footage shown live on Facebook showed the officer drawing his gun before grappling with a man at a roadblock.

Another man, wearing a black face mask, then approaches and the officer shoots him at close range, hitting him in the chest or torso.

As the grapple continues, the officers fires another two rounds - although it's not clear from the footage whether the bullets hit anyone.

The condition of the first person shot is not known.

The shootings happened as protesters tried to block a junction at Sai Wan Ho on the north-east of the island.