Image copyright EPA Image caption Leni Robredo (left) and Rodrigo Duterte are fierce political rivals

An outspoken critic of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-drug war has accepted his offer to help steer the campaign.

Vice-President Leni Robredo will now co-chair the government committee tackling the problem.

"I want to... stop the killing of innocents and bring to account abusive officials," she said on Wednesday.

Critics say thousands of alleged drug suspects have died in controversial police operations since 2016.

President Duterte launched the anti-narcotics campaign to deal with a rampant drug problem in the country.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Duterte drug war: Manila's brutal nightshift

Human rights groups allege many of the killings in the operations amount to summary executions, carried out without giving the suspects a chance to defend themselves in a court of law.

The UN and the International Criminal Court are both currently examining the allegations.

But President Duterte's drug war has the overwhelming support of Filipinos.

What did Leni Robredo say?

At a news conference on Wednesday, Mrs Robredo said she wanted to "fix the campaign against illegal drugs".

"If I can save even one innocent life, my principles and heart tell me to try," she said.

Mrs Robredo was last week challenged by the president to take on a "drug czar" role after she had said his drugs policy "obviously wasn't working".

She is seen as the main political rival of Mr Duterte, who won the presidential elections in 2016.

Mrs Robredo was elected vice-president in a separate race the same year.

Critics describe Mrs Robredo's appointment as a "trap" by the president who wants to tarnish his political rival.