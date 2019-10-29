Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ogata at a refugee camp in Sudan in 2000

A Japanese academic and diplomat who became the first female to be appointed UN High Commissioner for Refugees has died aged 92.

Sadako Ogata worked on some of the largest crises of the decade during her time in service from 1991 to 2000.

This included efforts to help Kurdish refugees fleeing from Iraq after the 1991 Gulf War.

She was known for her great passion in working to protect the "defenceless and dispossessed".

A refugees' champion

Ogata was born in Tokyo in 1927, the daughter of a Japanese diplomat father, and went on to live and study abroad.

She obtained a master's degree from Georgetown University in Washington DC and a doctorate from the University of California at Berkeley.

Before joining the UN, she was an academic - serving as dean of the faculty of foreign studies at Sophia University in Tokyo in 1989, where she had been a professor since 1980.

Sadako Ogata in Bosnia in 1994

During her time as commissioner, she oversaw large-scale emergency operations in areas including northern Iraq, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo and the Great Lakes region of Africa.

In her book "The Turbulent Decade - Confronting the Refugee Crises of the 1990s", she described her stint at the UN as a period of constant humanitarian crises.

"[The] UNHCR worked like fire brigades through all the continents of the world," she wrote, according to the Japan Times.

She was well respected by UN staff and world leaders alike, and was described by her colleagues as a "five-foot giant" for her formidable negotiating skills and ability to confront hostile factions.

Ogata (centre) in 2004

In 1995, she was awarded the Philadelphia Liberty Medal, an annual award given by the National Constitution Centre of the US, which recognises "leadership in the pursuit of freedom".

"There is no greater champion and activist on behalf of the refugees of the world than Mrs Ogata. No one has played a greater humanitarian role in this regard, or is a more significant symbol of future aspirations [than her]," the National Constitution Centre said.

From 2003 to 2012, Ogata was the head of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, overseeing efforts to provide assistance to those in developing countries.

"I have often been asked from where I draw my energy," she said in a 2015 article with the UN.

"I often think of all the refugees whom I met in camps, in villages, in reception centres, in shantytowns.

"I believe that what has kept me going is the conviction that our collective efforts can turn the terror and pain of exile into the safety and unity of family and friends."