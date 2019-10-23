Image copyright Reuters Image caption King Vajiralongkorn has exercised his powers in a more direct way than his father

Thailand's King Vajiralongkorn has fired six officials for "extremely evil" conduct, just days after removing his royal consort for "misbehaviour and disloyalty against the monarch".

The six include a woman, a senior police official and two royal guards.

They were accused of "exploiting their official positions for their own or other people's gain".

On Monday, royal consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi was stripped of her rank and titles.

Police lieutenant general Sakolket Chantra of the Royal Household Bureau was named as one of the six people sacked.

"They have severely breached disciplinary conduct for their evil actions by exploiting their official positions for their own or other people's gain," announcements in the Royal Gazette said.

"They also didn't comply with royal regulations, which has brought severe damage to the royal affairs."

The dismissals come after many were stunned by the king's stripping of his consort's titles just months after she was granted the honours.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption In July Sineenat knelt in front of the Thai king and was anointed as his royal consort

Sineenat, 34, was punished for trying to elevate herself to "the same state as the queen".

King Vajiralongkorn has exercised his powers in a more direct way than his father.

Thailand's lese-majeste law forbids any criticism of the monarchy and carries a hefty prison sentence.