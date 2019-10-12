Image copyright EPA Image caption A display in Tokyo's Shinjuku railway station shows passengers information about the typhoon

Typhoon Hagibis has made landfall in Japan, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Tokyo and its surrounding areas.

Hagibis - meaning "speed" in the Philippine language Tagalog - is forecast to be Japan's worst typhoon in six decades.

It hit the Izu Peninsula, southwest of Tokyo, shortly before 19:00 local time (10:00 GMT) on Saturday and continues to move up the eastern coast.

Millions of people have been advised to evacuate their homes amid flood and landslide warnings, and one man has died after high winds flipped his car.

Some Rugby World Cup games and Formula One races have also been cancelled as a result of the major storm.

Tokyo, the Japanese capital, has been brought to a standstill. Here, a cafe lies submerged as the Tama river floods.

Image copyright Getty Images

The city's Sumida river was also overflowing as the typhoon neared.

Image copyright D Tokunaga via Reuters

Usually-crowded tourist spots have been almost completely deserted, including Harajuku - one of the city's most famous shopping areas.

Image copyright AFP

Those caught in the rain have been struggling to make their way back indoors.

Image copyright EPA

Image copyright EPA

The typhoon has brought transport systems to a standstill. Metro and train services in Tokyo were suspended and flights grounded.

Image copyright PA Media

Image copyright AFP

Many in Tokyo tried to protect their homes and businesses from the incoming storm.

Image copyright AFP

Some evacuated residents have been taking shelter in a sports hall in Tokyo.

Image copyright AFP

This motorway in Yokohama, which is usually extremely busy, was completely empty on Saturday.

Image copyright Reuters

The incoming typhoon generated high waves off the coast of the country's Mie Prefecture, in the east of Japan's main island, Honshu.

Image copyright EPA

People's homes and businesses have already been caught in heavy flooding in Ise, central Japan.

Image copyright Reuters

Image copyright Kyodo/via Reuters

And a tornado prompted by the typhoon destroyed homes and dismantled electrical poles in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.

Image copyright EPA

Image copyright EPA

All images subject to copyright