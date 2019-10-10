Image copyright Reuters Image caption Wiranto pictured last year

Indonesia's security minister has been stabbed by a man who police say was "inspired" by the Islamic State group.

Wiranto, who uses one name, was getting out of a car in a town square in Banten province when he was attacked.

The former military chief and ex-presidential candidate, 72, suffered "two deep wounds" to his stomach but is in a stable condition.

A police officer and two other people were injured, while two suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested.

The minister was taken by helicopter to hospital in Jakarta.

Police said the attacker had been exposed to "IS radicalism".

If confirmed as an IS-backed attack, it would be the first by the militants on a politician in Indonesia.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Indonesian police and military carry Wiranto on a stretcher to a helicopter

The stabbing comes just over a week before President Joko Widodo begins a second term, after winning re-election in April.

In May, at least six people were killed and 200 injured in Jakarta during mass rallies against the president.

In the same month, police said Wiranto and three other officials were the targets of a failed assassination plot.

Born the son of an impoverished teacher, Wiranto graduated from the national military academy in 1968 and rose to become head of the armed forces.

Image copyright AFP Image caption An Indonesian Navy helicopter takes off carrying Wiranto after he was stabbed in Pandeglang, Banten province

He was accused of being ultimately responsible for the deaths of more than 1,000 people in East Timor in 1999, when the province voted for independence.

Denying the allegation, he said: "Indonesian security forces had an extraordinary difficult mission - I call it Mission Impossible."

He was a presidential candidate in 2004 but came third.