Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Trump announced he had been set to meet senior Taliban leaders on Sunday

US President Donald Trump says he has cancelled a peace deal with the Taliban.

In a series of tweets, Mr Trump said he had been set to meet senior Taliban leaders at Camp David on Sunday.

However he cancelled the meeting and called off negotiations after the group admitted to an attack in Kabul that killed a US soldier.

US negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad had announced a peace deal "in principle" with the Taliban on Monday.

As part of the proposed deal, the US would withdraw 5,400 troops from Afghanistan within 20 weeks. However Mr Khalilzad said final approval still rested with Mr Trump.

On Thursday, a Kabul car bomb, claimed by the Taliban killed 10 people including a US soldier.

The attack highlights fears that US negotiations with the Taliban won't end the daily violence in Afghanistan and its toll on civilians.

The militants now control more territory than at any time since the 2001 US invasion and have so far refused to talk to the Afghan government, whom they deride as American puppets.