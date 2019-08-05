Image copyright AFP Image caption North Korea has carried out a series of missile launches in recent weeks

North Korea has fired two unidentified missiles off its east coast, its fourth such launch in less than two weeks, South Korea's military has said.

The projectiles were fired early on Tuesday from South Hwanghae province, the South's Yonhap news agency said.

The US said it was monitoring the situation and consulting with South Korea.

North Korea has expressed anger at US-South Korean military exercises that got under way on Monday.

The annual drills have been kept low key but North Korea says they violate agreements reached with President Donald Trump and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in.

Last Friday the North test-fired what South Korean officials said appeared to have been a new type of short-range missile.

Those two missiles landed in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The JCS said the missiles flew very low and travelled about 220km (140 miles). Analysts said they appeared to have been unusually fast.

On Wednesday, the North launched two missiles that flew 250km and reached a height of 30km before landing in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, according to South Korea.

On 25 July, the North had fired two other missiles, one of which travelled about 690km.