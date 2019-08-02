Tsunami fears after quake off coast of Indonesia

Image copyright EPA Image caption Residents stood waiting in streets after the quake

Indonesia's authorities have urged people living near the coast to move to higher ground after a powerful earthquake off the island of Java.

Officials said the quake, estimated by US monitors at magnitude 6.9, had the potential to generate a tsunami.

It reportedly struck at a depth of 52.8km (33 miles) at 19:03 (12:03 GMT).

Tremors were felt in many cities, including the capital, Jakarta. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

"The chandelier in my apartment was shaking and I just ran from the 19th floor," an eyewitness named Elisa, 50, told AFP news agency.

"Everybody else ran too. It was a really strong jolt and I was very scared."

Indonesia has a history of devastating earthquakes and tsunamis with more than 2,000 killed last September on the island of Sulawesi.

The Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004 killed 170,000 people on the Indonesian island of Sumatra after a quake of magnitude 9.1.