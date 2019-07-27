Philippines earthquakes kill at least six

Image copyright EPA Image caption The earthquakes damaged homes and cracked roads in the province of Batanes

At least six people have been killed and dozens more injured after two earthquakes struck a province in the Philippines.

The earthquakes, magnitudes 5.4 and 5.9, hit the province of Batanes, an archipelago in the north of the country early on Saturday.

Mayor Raul de Sagon said around 60 people were hurt. Many people were in their homes when the earthquakes struck.

No tsunami warnings have been issued.

Police sergeant Uzi Villa told AFP: "We saw houses shaking. Some of the walls of the houses collapsed and fell on the victims. Some people died because they were sleeping soundly since it was still early."

Images posted to social media by the Philippine Red Cross show houses reduced to rubble.

The Philippines is part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire" - a zone of major seismic activity which has one of the world's most active fault lines.