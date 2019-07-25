Image copyright European Photopress Agency Image caption It is not clear whether Kim Jong-un oversaw the launch at the site

North Korea has fired two short-range missiles into the sea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

They were launched early on Thursday near the eastern port of Wonsan travelling a distance of 430km (270 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.

It comes after anger from the North over planned military exercises between South Korea and the US next month.

The North warned they could affect the resumption of denuclearisation talks.

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had an impromptu meeting on 30 June at the demilitarised zone that divides the two Koreas, where they agreed to restart talks.

Following that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said working-level talks would likely start in July.