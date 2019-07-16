Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "Sorry New Zealand but it's now our time to shine"

Just as New Zealand was dealing with losing the Cricket World Cup to England, there's another blow in store: the country no longer has the "world's steepest street".

For years, Dunedin's Baldwin Street proudly held that title, and was listed in the Guinness Book of Records.

But on Tuesday, the accolade went to a little lane in Wales.

On the heels of the cricket loss, people couldn't resist joking about the second defeat to the UK within days.

never mind the cricket, now baldwin street isn't the world's steepest street anymore 😭 when it rains it pours — Phnglui mglwnafh pthulhufish Rlyeh wgahnagl fhtagn (@ptoothfish) July 15, 2019

The case for Wales was brought by residents in the town of Harlech, who after hearing about Baldwin Street's accolade decided to contact the Guinness Book of Records - which duly transferred the title.

Campaigner Gwyn Headley said: "I feel utter relief - and jubilation. I feel sorry for the New Zealanders - but steeper is steeper."

People on Twitter had abundant suggestions for how Dunedin should deal with the issue.

Change the signs to "Southern Hemisphere's Steepest Street"?

Or simply get some roadworks under way "to make Baldwin Street a little steeper and grab that title back"?

Come on, surely some road works could fix this! Let's make Baldwin Street a little steeper and grab that title back! — Jo Bond Loves RNZ ❤️ (@Jo_Bond) July 15, 2019

The gradient of Baldwin Street is 35%. And while that is very steep indeed, it can't challenge Ffordd Pen Llech's 37.45%.

'Hallelujah!'

Still, it seems not everybody is distraught over the Kiwi contender's sudden decline.

Baldwin Street was the kind of accidental tourist attraction that can be both a blessing and a bit of a nuisance for locals.

"Hallelujah!" was the simple reaction by Ms Tate Manning, cited in the Otago Daily Times. She said she just hopes the change will mean fewer busloads of tourists.

A family about to mark their 12-year-old twins' birthday with a climb of the famous street were joking they might have to doctor their photos to say "second steepest" street, the paper reported.

"It has the honour of being formerly the steepest street in the world," said the boys' mother Ms Ruge. "It's like 'the artist formerly known as.'"