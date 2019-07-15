Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ms Ardern said she was "incredibly proud" of her nation's performance in the Cricket World Cup

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joked that she has been "traumatised" by her country's Cricket World Cup defeat after they lost a nail-biting final to England.

But she told news outlet RNZ that she was "incredibly proud" of the team.

On social media many said New Zealand's Black Caps had lost the game but "won our hearts".

New Zealand lost on a technical boundary rule, giving England their first ever Cricket World Cup title.

"I think probably like a lot of New Zealanders I'm still feeling quite traumatised by that match," Ms Ardern told Radio New Zealand.

"But regardless of that final outcome I just feel incredibly proud of the Black Caps, and I hope every New Zealander does because they played remarkable cricket."

In an Instagram post, Ms Ardern sent her congratulations to England, adding: "I think as a nation we all aged a year in that super over."

Even the Royal Family's Twitter account quoted the Queen as saying "New Zealand... competed so admirably throughout the tournament".

The match on Sunday was New Zealand's second successive defeat in a Cricket World Cup final. The team also lost to Australia in 2015.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption New Zealand suffered a dramatic defeat on Sunday

But despite their loss, many praised the players for showing true "sportsman spirit".

Skip Twitter post by @Thenish_ Name a captain apart from Kane Williamson and a team apart from New Zealand that would have taken this defeat and specially that boundary of that bat so gracefully. NZ cricket team is the epitome of sportsman spirit. — Danish (@Thenish_) July 14, 2019 Report

Skip Twitter post by @Boomrah_ Kane Williamson is smiling. He's a captain of a cricket team which has just lost a world cup final in the most unlikeliest of the ways. And he's smiling. Is this guy even real man. ARE YOU KIDDING ME. What a guy man. I mean hats off buddy. You're a gem #CWC19Final pic.twitter.com/2rkMsfivcL — Saurabh (@Boomrah_) July 14, 2019 Report

Skip Twitter post by @murthymalladi Sometimes life is unfair, so is cricket. Feel sad for New Zealand. Of course, the World Cup eluded them, but they won the hearts of the millions of cricketing fans, the world over. https://t.co/K2uDzkswm4 — Dakshinamurthy (@murthymalladi) July 15, 2019 Report

Black Caps player Jimmy Neesham tweeted after the game jokingly advising children not to take up cricket.

He also apologised to New Zealand fans, saying he was "sorry we couldn't deliver what you so badly wanted".

Ms Ardern told local media discussions were under way about the best way to welcome the players back home.

"They'll be getting a heroes' welcome," she said. "They deserve it".