Police in New Zealand have found the body of a British hiker who went missing nearly two weeks ago.

It is thought Darren Myers, 49, died in a fall while trekking in Tararua Range in the country's North Island.

An 11-day search for him ended on Wednesday when a rescue helicopter spotted his body at the bottom of a remote waterfall.

Mr Myers last sent a text message to his family on 30 May - they say they are devastated by the discovery.

Police believe he may have fallen while trying to reach a stream on the same day as he sent the text.

His family say they are relieved that he had not spent days in pain trying to reach safety.

'Conditions as bad as you can get'

Mr Myers is a resident of New Zealand's capital Wellington. He had been hiking the Tararua Northern Crossing, a popular trek that can take up to five days.

Police search and rescue incident controller Sergeant Tony Matheson said the weather conditions were particularly bad, with wind gusts of up to 145km/h, very poor visibility and rain.

"It happened very suddenly. I don't think he suffered at all," he told Radio New Zealand.

"The conditions were just about as bad as you can get up there," he added.