Image copyright EPA Image caption Mr Zardari is also the co-chairman of the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)

Asif Ali Zardari, the former president of Pakistan, has been arrested in Islamabad over a money laundering case.

It came after a high court rejected extending pre-arrest bail for him and his sister. They are accused of hiding financial kickbacks in fake accounts.

Mr Zardari has previously spent time in jail on corruption charges, but was president from 2008 until 2013.

He was elected to office after the assassination of his wife, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

BBC correspondent Secunder Kermani says Mr Zardari has long been considered one of the most controversial figures in Pakistani politics.

He spent time in jail in the 1990s and 2000s, and was nicknamed "Mr 10 per cent" for the commissions on government contracts he allegedly received.

However, his convictions were later overruled. He denies wrongdoing in this latest "fake accounts" case.

Footage on Pakistani media appears to show members of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) entering his home after the Islamabad High Court's decision.