In Pictures: Donald Trump enjoys sumo tournament in Japan

  • 26 May 2019

US President Donald Trump has attended a sumo wrestling tournament during his four-day visit to Japan, describing the event as "an incredible evening".

Mr Trump and his wife, Melania, sat alongside Japanese PM Shinzo Abe for the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo and Mr Trump later presented a prize to the winner.

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watch a sumo battle. 26 May 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Ahead of his visit, President Trump said he had always found the sport "fascinating".
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are accompanied by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption About 1,000 of the 11,000 seats in the Tokyo stadium were reserved for President Trump, Mr Abe and their security teams.
Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watch a sumo battle. 26 May 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Japan's much-loved traditional sport dates back hundreds of years. Two wrestlers face off in an elevated circular ring and try to push each other to the ground or out of the ring.
President Donald Trump watches a sumo battle during the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo on May 26, 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Asanoyama, 25, a rising star in Japanese sumo, was victorious.
Donald Trump prepares to present the President's Cup to wrestler Asanoyama, winner of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Mr Trump entered the raised ring to present the custom-made trophy - the United States President's Cup - using a set of wooden stairs fitted to the side.
President Donald Trump presents the President's Cup to sumo wrestler Asanoyama in Tokyo on May 26, 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption He praised the wrestlers as "great athletes" and said he hoped the trophy would be used for many years to come.
Police officers look on during a protest against President Donald Trump's forthcoming meeting with Emperor Naruhito, on May 26, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Tight security that has surrounded President Trump's visit delayed the sumo contest, to the chagrin of some fans.

