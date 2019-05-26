US President Donald Trump has attended a sumo wrestling tournament during his four-day visit to Japan, describing the event as "an incredible evening".

Mr Trump and his wife, Melania, sat alongside Japanese PM Shinzo Abe for the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo and Mr Trump later presented a prize to the winner.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ahead of his visit, President Trump said he had always found the sport "fascinating".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption About 1,000 of the 11,000 seats in the Tokyo stadium were reserved for President Trump, Mr Abe and their security teams.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Japan's much-loved traditional sport dates back hundreds of years. Two wrestlers face off in an elevated circular ring and try to push each other to the ground or out of the ring.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Asanoyama, 25, a rising star in Japanese sumo, was victorious.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Trump entered the raised ring to present the custom-made trophy - the United States President's Cup - using a set of wooden stairs fitted to the side.

Image copyright AFP Image caption He praised the wrestlers as "great athletes" and said he hoped the trophy would be used for many years to come.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tight security that has surrounded President Trump's visit delayed the sumo contest, to the chagrin of some fans.

