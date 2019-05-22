Image copyright AFP Image caption Indonesian police were pictured shooting tear gas to disperse protesters

Dozens of protesters have been arrested in Indonesia following mass rallies against the re-election of the country's president Joko Widodo.

Protests in the capital Jakarta started peacefully on Tuesday but soon turned violent, with cars set on fire and people throwing firecrackers at police.

Police in riot gear fired tear gas in response to disperse the crowd.

Election results showed Mr Widodo had beaten his long-time rival Prabowo Subianto.

Local media reports quoted Jakarta's governor Anies Baswedan saying that six people had died and 200 others were injured as a result of the violence.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Cars were found badly burned

The country's General Election Commission confirmed on Tuesday that Mr Widodo had won the presidency, gaining 55.5% of votes against his opponent Mr Prabowo.

More than 192 million people were eligible to vote in the presidential and general elections that took place on 17 April.

After the results were announced thousands gathered in front of the election supervisory building in support of Mr Prabowo, but later moved on to other areas across Jakarta after police urged the crowd to disperse, according to BBC Indonesia.

By evening the protests had turned violent.

Local TV stations showed several standoffs between protesters and police in parts of the city.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police stood blocking protesters during a demonstration

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Police fired tear gas

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Dozens of protesters were later detained

Police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo told news outlet Reuters that "more than 20... provocateurs" had been arrested.

He also added that the police officers on the ground were not equipped with live bullets.

More than 30,000 troops had been deployed in Jakarta city in anticipation of potential violence.