Gunmen have stormed a five-star hotel in the restive Pakistani province of Balochistan, officials say.

Security forces cordoned off the Pearl Continental Hotel in the port city of Gwadar after the attack by at least three armed men.

Firing is reportedly continuing inside the hotel. Unconfirmed reports say many guests have been evacuated.

Balochistan, home to a long-running insurgency, is Pakistan's poorest and least developed province.

The region is the focal point of a multi-billion-dollar Chinese investment project.

The hotel is said to be used by foreign tourists and business people but it is unclear how many were inside at the time.