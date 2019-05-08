Explosion outside Sufi shrine in Lahore

At least two people have been killed in an explosion outside a major Sufi Muslim shrine in the Pakistani city of Lahore, officials said.

Many are feared injured according to local news broadcaster Geo News, which said a police vehicle had been hit.

According to initial reports, the blast occurred near the Data Darbar Sufi shrine.

The shrine is located inside the ancient Walled City in Lahore, Pakistan's second-biggest city.

In 2010, dozens died in a suicide blast at the shrine.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

