Thai King Vajiralongkorn: Coronation in pictures
An elaborate three-day coronation ceremony in under way in Thailand, sealing the accession of King Vajiralongkorn to the throne.
Saturday's rituals gave him divine authority. He began the day by receiving sacred water in a purification bath at a veranda in the Grand Palace.
Thailand also celebrates a new queen. Queen Suthida is the king's long-time partner, whom he married two days before the coronation.
It is the first time most Thais have witnessed the pomp of a coronation - the last one was in 1950 for the king's revered father Bhumibol Adulyadej.
Guards marched outside the Royal Palace.
The sounds of a gun salute echoed outside.
The moment the king placed the Great Crown of Victory on his head was watched on a big screen by those who had gathered nearby.
Some held portraits of the monarch, who takes the title of Rama X. On Sunday a major procession will take place on the streets of Bangkok.
Royal Thai Navy oarsmen steered the royal barge on the Chao Phraya River towards the Grand Palace.