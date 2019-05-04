An elaborate three-day coronation ceremony in under way in Thailand, sealing the accession of King Vajiralongkorn to the throne.

Image copyright AFP

Saturday's rituals gave him divine authority. He began the day by receiving sacred water in a purification bath at a veranda in the Grand Palace.

Image copyright Reuters

Thailand also celebrates a new queen. Queen Suthida is the king's long-time partner, whom he married two days before the coronation.

Image copyright EPA

It is the first time most Thais have witnessed the pomp of a coronation - the last one was in 1950 for the king's revered father Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Image copyright Reuters

Guards marched outside the Royal Palace.

Image copyright EPA

Image copyright EPA

The sounds of a gun salute echoed outside.

Image copyright EPA

Image copyright Getty Images

The moment the king placed the Great Crown of Victory on his head was watched on a big screen by those who had gathered nearby.

Image copyright EPA

Some held portraits of the monarch, who takes the title of Rama X. On Sunday a major procession will take place on the streets of Bangkok.

Image copyright Reuters

Royal Thai Navy oarsmen steered the royal barge on the Chao Phraya River towards the Grand Palace.