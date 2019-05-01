Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Maulana Masood Azhar founded JeM in 1999

The UN has designated the leader of a militant group behind a deadly bomb attack that brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war as a terrorist.

Masood Azhar is the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which carried out a suicide bombing in February killing 40 troops in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The UN move comes after China dropped its objection to the listing. India hailed it as a diplomatic victory.

Masood Azhar will be subject to an assets freeze and travel ban.

"Big, small, all join together. Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist in @UN Sanctions list. Grateful to all for their support," Syed Akbaruddin, India's ambassador to the United Nations, tweeted.