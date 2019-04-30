Emperor Akihito leaves the Japanese throne - in pictures
Thousands of people have gathered outside the Imperial Palace in Tokyo where an ancient ritual is unfolding as the emperor steps down.
Emperor Akihito's abdication is the first by a Japanese monarch for two centuries.
His son, Crown Prince Naruhito, will ascend the Chrysanthemum throne on Wednesday.
The ceremonies started on Tuesday morning and will continue throughout the day.
