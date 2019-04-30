Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Emperor Akihito started the day with private ceremonies inside the Imperial Palace

Thousands of people have gathered outside the Imperial Palace in Tokyo where an ancient ritual is unfolding as the emperor steps down.

Emperor Akihito's abdication is the first by a Japanese monarch for two centuries.

His son, Crown Prince Naruhito, will ascend the Chrysanthemum throne on Wednesday.

The ceremonies started on Tuesday morning and will continue throughout the day.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The emperor is very popular and many people have gathered outside the palace buildings in Tokyo to try to catch a glimpse of events.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The private morning ceremonies were conducted in traditional robes and involved Shinto priests.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The king first reported his abdication plans to his mythological ancestors, including the sun goddess.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Previous emperors rarely interacted with the public, but Akihito has redefined the role during his three-decades on the throne.

Image copyright AFP Image caption His close contact with the people has made him a highly popular figure.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The vast majority of Japanese people sympathise with the emperor's desire to retire.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The abdication is seen as a festive affair, with Japan enjoying a 10-day holiday. Many will be watching the abdication live on TV.

