Emperor Akihito leaves the Japanese throne - in pictures

  • 30 April 2019
Emperor Akihito in the Imperial Palace Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Emperor Akihito started the day with private ceremonies inside the Imperial Palace

Thousands of people have gathered outside the Imperial Palace in Tokyo where an ancient ritual is unfolding as the emperor steps down.

Emperor Akihito's abdication is the first by a Japanese monarch for two centuries.

His son, Crown Prince Naruhito, will ascend the Chrysanthemum throne on Wednesday.

The ceremonies started on Tuesday morning and will continue throughout the day.

Crowds taking pictures outside the Imperial Palace Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The emperor is very popular and many people have gathered outside the palace buildings in Tokyo to try to catch a glimpse of events.
Emperor Akihito in the Imperial Palace Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The private morning ceremonies were conducted in traditional robes and involved Shinto priests.
Emperor Akihito in the Imperial Palace Image copyright AFP
Image caption The king first reported his abdication plans to his mythological ancestors, including the sun goddess.
Emperor Akihito in the Imperial Palace Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Previous emperors rarely interacted with the public, but Akihito has redefined the role during his three-decades on the throne.
Crowds taking pictures outside the Imperial Palace Image copyright AFP
Image caption His close contact with the people has made him a highly popular figure.
Crowds taking pictures outside the Imperial Palace Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The vast majority of Japanese people sympathise with the emperor's desire to retire.
TV showing Emperor Akihito in the Imperial Palace Image copyright AFP
Image caption The abdication is seen as a festive affair, with Japan enjoying a 10-day holiday. Many will be watching the abdication live on TV.

