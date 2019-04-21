Blasts hit churches and hotels across Sri Lanka
- 21 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Up to six explosions have been reported at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka as Christians celebrate Easter.
The blasts have been reported at churches in Kochchikade, Katuwapitiya and Batticaloa.
Three separate explosions have also been reported at the Shangri La, the Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotels, all in central Colombo.
An unnamed source told news agency AFP that at least 80 people had been admitted to hospital in the capital.
Easter Sunday is one of the major feasts in the Christian calendar.