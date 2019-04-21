Image copyright St Anthony's Shrine Facebook page Image caption One of the blasts hit St Anthony's in Kochchikade

Up to six explosions have been reported at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka as Christians celebrate Easter.

The blasts have been reported at churches in Kochchikade, Katuwapitiya and Batticaloa.

Three separate explosions have also been reported at the Shangri La, the Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotels, all in central Colombo.

An unnamed source told news agency AFP that at least 80 people had been admitted to hospital in the capital.

Easter Sunday is one of the major feasts in the Christian calendar.