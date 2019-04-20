Ministry building under attack in Kabul

An explosion and gunfire have been heard in the Afghan capital Kabul as the ministry of information HQ comes under attack.

The explosion happened at around 11:40 local time (07:10 GMT), ministry spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi said.

Afghan security were engaged in a gunfight with the attackers, he said. No one has yet claimed responsibility.

The blast happened in a busy area near one of the city's most popular hotels, as well as the presidential palace.

It comes a day after talks between the Taliban and Afghanistan government representatives collapsed.