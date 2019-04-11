Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Campaigners say the law stigmatises women and endangers their health

South Korea's ban on abortion has been ruled unconstitutional in a historic court decision.

The country's constitutional court ordered that the law must be revised by the end of 2020.

Under the 1953 ban, women who procured abortions could be fined and imprisoned, except in cases of rape, incest, or risk to their health.

South Korea is one of the few developed countries where abortion is criminalised.

The abortion law was reviewed after a challenge from a female doctor who said the ban endangered women and limited their rights.

BBC Seoul Correspondent Laura Bicker, who is at the court, says hundreds of protesters gathered outside - some calling for the ban to end, and others for it to remain.

Pro-choice activists celebrated when the ruling was announced, while anti-abortion campaigners were left in tears.

The push for the ban to be lifted comes from a burgeoning movement fighting for women's rights in South Korea, our correspondent reports.

Campaigners who favour an end to the ban say it is part of a broader bias against women in the country.

South Korea is home to a large number of evangelical Christians, however - and some wanted abortion to remain illegal because they say it forced women to think deeply about the decision.