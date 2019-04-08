Bomb kills three US soldiers in Afghanistan
- 8 April 2019
Three US service members and one contractor have been killed by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan.
Three other service members were injured, a statement from the military says.
The device exploded close to Bagram air base, 50km (31 miles) from the capital, Kabul.
Earlier three people were killed in twin explosions in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad.