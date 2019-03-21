Image copyright EPA Image caption The Islamic State group said it was behind the attacks

At least six people have died in three bomb explosions in the Afghan capital Kabul during Persian New Year celebrations, officials say.

The remote-controlled explosions, which also injured 23 people, happened on Thursday morning.

AFP news agency said the devices were placed in the washroom of a mosque, a hospital and an electricity meter.

The Islamic State group (IS), which has been behind a series of attacks in Kabul, said it was responsible.

More than 30 people were killed in a suicide attack during the Nowruz festival last year.

Nowruz is the ancient Persian New Year holiday but is deemed un-Islamic by many ultra-conservative Muslims.

"As we celebrate this auspicious day to bind us together, our fellow citizens witnessed another devastating day in #Kabul," President Ashraf Ghani wrote on Twitter.

"We lost peaceful citizens to a coward enemy that knows no bounds."

AFP reported the blasts were near Kabul University and the Karte Sakhi shrine.

Negotiations between the US and Taliban insurgents aimed at ending the 17-year conflict in Afghanistan began in January.