PM Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand's cabinet has backed gun law changes "in principle" after the Christchurch shootings.

Fifty people were killed and dozens wounded in attacks at two mosques on Friday.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, has appeared in court and been charged with murder.

The attacks sparked calls for gun law reform, with Ms Ardern saying soon after that "our gun laws will change".

Speaking at a press conference after a cabinet meeting, Ms Ardern said she expected to have details of the reforms by 25 March, which would be within 10 days of Friday's shootings.