Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A floral tribute on Linwood Avenue, near the second mosque that was targeted

The families and friends of people missing after the Christchurch mosque shootings are anxiously waiting for names of victims to be released.

The New Zealand Red Cross has published a list of missing persons on its website.

Muslim communities have also posted alerts on social media of those unaccounted for following the attack.

Police have confirmed that 49 people have died but have not yet released names.

The Red Cross website has listed a growing number of people who were caught up in the shootings.

Survivors can register that they are alive to reassure relatives, while those looking for someone can record them as missing.

Those missing have been listed as originating from countries including Somalia, Jordan, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia.

The Pakistan Association of New Zealand (PANZ) has posted names on Facebook of members who are missing.

It has set up an "emergency operating cell" to support families.

The Bangladesh High Commission in Canberra, Australia, advised Bangladeshi citizens living in New Zealand to "keep calm, avoid places of congregation and to follow instructions from the police".