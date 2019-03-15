'Shots fired' near mosque in New Zealand

Gunshots have been heard near a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, local media report, as police warn of a "critical incident".

Witnesses told local media that several people appeared to be injured inside the mosque. Police have warned people to avoid the area.

Schools in the vicinity have been placed on lockdown and media reports say that armed police are clearing buildings.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.