Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Singer Jung Joon-young (C) admits he filmed women he had sex with, and shared the footage in mobile chats without their consent

A second K-pop star has dramatically quit the music business, after a growing industry sex scandal revealed he had secretly filmed himself having sex and shared the footage.

Jung Joon-young, 30, is accused of taping 10 or more women.

"I admit to all my crimes," he said late on Tuesday.

"I filmed women without their consent and shared it in a chatroom, and while I was doing so I didn't feel a great sense of guilt."

The singer is due to be questioned by Seoul Metropolitan Police on Thursday.

Jung's announcement came after South Korean broadcaster SBS reported that he had filmed his own sex videos without his partners' permission, and shared them with friends in a mobile chat group during 2015-16.

In a statement, the singer promised to drop all his TV and music work.

He apologised to the fans he had "outraged", and to the women whose privacy he violated.

"Throughout the rest of my life, I will repent on my immoral and illegal acts that constitute crimes," he said.

"I will faithfully cooperate with an investigation by police that will start on Thursday and I will readily accept whatever punishment is in store for me."

This is not the first time Jung has been accused of filming a sexual encounter without consent. An ex-girlfriend made an allegation against him in 2016, but ultimately withdrew her allegation. The singer claimed she had agreed to the filming.

How did the videos come to light?

The case against Jung was discovered thanks to a separate police investigation into K-pop superstar Seungri - who was reportedly a member of Jung's group chat.

Seungri, whose boyband Big-bang have sold more than 140 million records, has been charged with supplying prostitutes to potential business investors - and police reportedly found Jung's videos while investigating that case.

Seungri, 28, retired from showbusiness on Monday and promised to cooperate with police. He denies procuring sex workers.