A Tokyo court has granted bail to former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, according to Japanese media reports.

The shock decision would see the auto executive released after more than three months in detention.

The court reportedly set bail at one billion yen (£6.8m; $8.9m) and reports said he could be released as early as Tuesday.

Mr Ghosn has been charged with financial misconduct but has consistently denied the charges.

Bail is rarely granted in Japan without a confession and the length of Mr Ghosn's detention had drawn some criticism.

Mr Ghosn, a towering figure of the car industry, faces three charges of financial misconduct including understating his income and aggravated breach of trust.

The 64-year-old was the architect of the Renault-Nissan alliance and brought Mitsubishi on board in 2016.