North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has spent a final day in Vietnam after the abrupt end to talks with US President Donald Trump.

Mr Kim visited a memorial to Vietnamese revolutionary hero Ho Chi Minh after meeting the country's president and prime minister.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Mr Kim is the first North Korean leader to visit the country since 1964, when his grandfather Kim Il-sung journeyed to the nation.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption He attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to War Heroes and Martyrs in Hanoi

Image copyright EPA Image caption The leader reportedly bowed his head for a minute to honour Ho Chi Minh, who received aid from North Korea during the Vietnam War

Image copyright KCNA/Reuters Image caption The memorial follows the day after Mr Kim met Vietnam's President Nguyen Phu Trong

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption The leader is due to set off home to North Korea by train on Saturday

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Workers cleaned the streets and mounted flags at Dong Dang train station ahead of his departure

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A bodyguard stood in front of the green train expected to transport Mr Kim home

.