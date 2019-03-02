In pictures: Kim Jong-un's last day in Vietnam
- 2 March 2019
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has spent a final day in Vietnam after the abrupt end to talks with US President Donald Trump.
Mr Kim visited a memorial to Vietnamese revolutionary hero Ho Chi Minh after meeting the country's president and prime minister.
