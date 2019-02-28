Trump-Kim talks end 'without agreement'
- 28 February 2019
A summit between US President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ended with no agreement, the White House announced.
"No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future," spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.
There had been some expectation the pair would announce an agreement on the thorny issue of nuclear disarmament.
Mr Kim said his presence indicated his willingness to denuclearise.